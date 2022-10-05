WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

