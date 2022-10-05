Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,906 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of 3D Systems worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $332,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,662,937 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $77,778,000 after buying an additional 195,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3D Systems Price Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

