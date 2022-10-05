Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

