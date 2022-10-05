Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,112.50%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.