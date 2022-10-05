Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

