Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $247.96 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.25.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

