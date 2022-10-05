Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

