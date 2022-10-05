Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,239 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

