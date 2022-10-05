Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $222.61 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.13.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

