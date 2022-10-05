Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 490 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,071,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $867,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.63. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

