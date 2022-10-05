Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.87

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 7782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 243,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

