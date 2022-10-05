Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE WRE opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

