Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after buying an additional 817,627 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.