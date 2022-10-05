Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €114.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $98.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $156.76. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.