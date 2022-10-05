Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €114.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WCH stock opened at €112.95 ($115.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €150.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

