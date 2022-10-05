W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,960. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $546.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.23 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

