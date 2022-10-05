voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Down 1.8%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 27,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 23,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

voxeljet Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.17%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

