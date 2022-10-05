Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $28,319.75 and approximately $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

