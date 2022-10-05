Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 56,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,877. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

