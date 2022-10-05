Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.81

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 4106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

