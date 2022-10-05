Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 6.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. 47,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,022,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.36.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.