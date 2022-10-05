Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Down 2.2 %

FDX stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

