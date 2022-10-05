Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $11,090,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,523. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

