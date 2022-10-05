Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.12

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as high as C$8.48. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares traded.

Village Farms International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

