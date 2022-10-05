Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Shares Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.95.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Viemed Healthcare

In related news, Director William Dana Frazier sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$30,441.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,898.62.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.