VideoCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

