Victoria (Vicky) Hastings Purchases 2,654 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £24,867.98 ($30,048.31).

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

LON ATST traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 951 ($11.49). The stock had a trading volume of 122,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,538. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 549.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 972.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 957.18. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 867.84 ($10.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($13.11).

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

