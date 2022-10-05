Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 10.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.50 and last traded at 7.61. 94,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 307,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Trading Down 13.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.65. The stock has a market cap of $467.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.