Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VGCX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of TSE:VGCX traded down 0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.55. 873,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,614. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of 6.56 and a 1-year high of 19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of $483.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

