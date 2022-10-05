Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Financial Analysis

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 9.81 -$43.33 million $0.94 3.17 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.22 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.84

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lion Electric. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.8% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 7 0 2.50 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $9.54, suggesting a potential upside of 220.19%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 219.51% -10.16% -6.59% Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28%

Summary

Lion Electric beats Vicinity Motor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

