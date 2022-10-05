Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 24641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,654,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Trading Down 6.1 %

About Veris Residential

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.