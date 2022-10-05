Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 95,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

VERA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,102 shares of company stock worth $2,228,210. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

