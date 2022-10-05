Velan (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

Velan Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$133.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$95.35 million for the quarter.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

