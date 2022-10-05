Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Increased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.12. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

