Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

