Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 222,119 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,286,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

