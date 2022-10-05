Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

