Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.35. 30,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 38,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.