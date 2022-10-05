Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.35. 30,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 38,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.