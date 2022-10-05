Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,319,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $347.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

