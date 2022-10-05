Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,070. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.13.

