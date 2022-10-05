Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.83. Approximately 3,698,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,244,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.