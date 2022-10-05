Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 480,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

