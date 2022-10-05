Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

