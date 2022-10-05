Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 14.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. 38,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,813. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46.

