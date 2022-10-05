Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.60. 726,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 374,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.
