Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 185,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

