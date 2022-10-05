Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 399.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 122,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 979,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

