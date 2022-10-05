Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 624,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.