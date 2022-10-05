Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

