Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Up 1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $58.06. 543,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 546,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.